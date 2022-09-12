NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo arena show is coming to Norfolk in January.

Five shows will be held at the Norfolk Scope from January 26-29. General admission tickets went on sale Monday at Cirque du Soleil’s website.

Here are the showtimes for Norfolk:

Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Corteo means cortege in Italian, but it’s a “joyous procession” imagined by a clown.

“The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us.”