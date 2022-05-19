CLEVELAND (WJW) — Movie fans of all ages can seek relief from the summer heat in a cool, dark theater and catch their favorite family classics back on the big screen.

The $1.50 tickets are on sale now here.

Each Wednesday, more than 180 Cinemark theaters nationwide will have their summer movie club showtimes starting at 10 a.m., including two local locations:

Your ticket will also get you dollar-off Summer Movie Clubhouse pricing on all kids’ snack packs, and small drink and small popcorn combos.