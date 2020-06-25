Cinema Cafe to stagger reopening after coronavirus closures

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Cinema Cafe officials announced on Wednesday excitement to reopen as part of Virginia’s phase 3 after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on July 3, the movie theater chain is expected to stagger its reopening to the public with guidelines in place. Details on those guidelines will be released soon.

Cinema Cafe officials believe they will open in the following order, with a few days between each: Edinburgh, Pembroke Meadows, Riverdale in Hampton, and Greenbrier.

The Kemps River opening will be delayed a little longer because of additions to the theater, which include recliners.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News