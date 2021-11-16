Chesapeake’s Lana Scott now in top 11 contestants on ‘The Voice’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake’s Lana Scott will once again move forward in “The Voice” competition.
On Tuesday, results were revealed for which singers on The Voice received the most votes from viewers.
All three artists on Coach Blake Shelton’s team, including Scott, moved forward in the competition. They are now in the show’s top 11.
“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on WAVY-TV 10.
