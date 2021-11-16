Chesapeake’s Lana Scott now in top 11 contestants on ‘The Voice’

Entertainment

Chesapeake’s Lana Scott performances during the knockout rounds on NBC’s “The Voice.” (Courtesy of NBC)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake’s Lana Scott will once again move forward in “The Voice” competition.

On Tuesday, results were revealed for which singers on The Voice received the most votes from viewers.

All three artists on Coach Blake Shelton’s team, including Scott, moved forward in the competition. They are now in the show’s top 11.

Scott recently spoke with the Hampton Roads Show about her journey. You can watch their interview here.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on WAVY-TV 10.

