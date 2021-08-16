Celebrating 40 Years of Don Slater at WAVY

Don Slater has been the trusted voice of Hampton Roads weather for 40 years. 10 On Your Side is taking a special look back at Don’s four decades of forecasting with vintage video and interviews with WAVY anchors of the past, along with a few surprises along the way.

The special program is airing at the following dates and times:

  • FOX43 TV – Monday, August 16 at 7:30 p.m.
  • WAVY TV 10 – Sunday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane …

  • Don Slater back in the day. (WAVY photo)
  • Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Don Slater

Some past co-workers sent along these messages for Don.

