Catching up with Richard Kind of ‘The Bellmen’

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Veteran TV and film actor Richard Kind joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show to let everyone know that the new film, “The Bellmen” is a very stupid comedy that will have you rolling.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories