(WGHP) — Joining the likes of Old Crow Medicine Show, James Taylor, Eric Church and many others, world-famous singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has released her own song about North Carolina.

On Thursday, Swift posted on her Instagram story an image of a lake with the word “Carolina” in quotes, confirming the song’s title. The post included a link to pre-save the song on Spotify. The song was released Thursday at midnight.

The song is Swift’s first brand new song since her surprise release of “Evermore” in 2020 — not counting her “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings of past albums.

“Carolina” was written for the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing.” which is takes place in North Carolina and is set for release in theaters on July 15. The movie, directed by Olivia Newman, is based on Delia Owens’ 2018 best-selling novel by the same name.

Newman told Variety that they had not asked Swift to write the song. The singer wrote it of her own volition and sent it in.

“She had gone and written this song out of just pure inspiration and sort of said, ‘I don’t know if you’ll like it, but here it is,’” Newman said.

Reese Witherspoon, who is producing the movie alongside Lauren Neustadter, said Swift wrote the song with the same team behind her 2020 album “Folklore.”

“She read this book and loved it so much, and then she heard we were making a movie [while] she was making her ‘Folklore’ album and then she wrote a song with that whole ‘Folklore’ team, which was so haunting and magical and beautiful,” Witherspoon told Variety.

Newman told Variety that Swift wrote the song using only instruments available before 1953 when the story takes place. It was recorded in one take as was the style at the time.

“The first time I listened to it, I just started bawling and I said, ‘I don’t know what’s happening to me right now,’” Newman said. “I mean, I love singing along to Taylor Swift songs but I never cry like this.”

“‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina,” Sony Pictures says in the movie synopsis. “For years, rumors of the ‘Marsh Girl’ haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.”

The movie stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as “Kya Clark,” Taylor John Smith as “Tate Walker,” Harris Dickinson as “Chase Andrews,” Michael Hyatt as “Mabel,” Sterling Macer, Jr. as “Jumpin’” and David Strathairn as “Tom Milton.”