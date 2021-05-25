Can a concert change minds about COVID-19 vaccines?

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Myra Smith’s smooth voice can really gather a crowd.

That’s the reason the Peninsula Educate and Vaccinate team is getting Smith to headline a show at the Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe in Hampton Wednesday evening.

“This is going to be exciting, definitely going to be exciting,” Smith told WAVY.

She wont be singing about COVID-19, but she will be sharing her own story from the stage.

“I did end up me and my wife having COVID … it could have been worse. I have lost family. I have lost friends,” she said.

Many who follow Smith are within the demographic the event aims to reach, event organizer Gaylene Kanoyton told WAVY.

“African Americans — we want to look at ages 21 to like, 35 or 40,” Kanoyton said.

She said many in this demographic group remain hesitant to get the vaccine. However, there will be no pressure to roll up a sleeve at the show. In fact, there will be no shots on-site by design.

“They drink alcohol out here and we’re not sure how that’s going to mix with the vaccination,” Kanoyton said.

The show will be an opportunity for health professionals to hand out materials, answer questions and make appointments.

“We want to resolve any issues with hesitancy and we want to do it in a fun way,” Kanoyton told WAVY.

The event will be hosted by Izzy the DJ. There will be free food and drinks for purchase. There is no cover charge.

Smith hopes those who arrive hesitant will change their tune before they leave.

“Not just do I want the world to get back open … I want to hug again,” Smith said.