NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is extending his “So Happy It Hurts Tour” to include 31 dates in 2024, with a scheduled stop at Norfolk Scope on Sunday, March 3.

Presale tickets will be sold during the week leading up to the general sale, which happens on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. Special guest Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook is scheduled to also make an appearance.

VIP packages are available, offering fans an enhanced concert experience. Different packages may include access to things such as the pre-show VIP Lounge and early entry.

In addition to a tour, Adams is expected to release “Live At The Royal Albert Hall” on Dec. 8. This box set features 35 live songs, a Blu-Ray DVD, and a 32 page photobook.

For more information about pre-ordering is HERE and on VIP access, visit vipnation.com.