NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Broadway in Norfolk is excited to announce the official lineup for the 2023-2024 season.

Disney’s Aladdin (October 25-29, 2023. 7 Performances)

Starting in October, the season will kick off with Disney’s Aladdin. The official musical adaptation of the beloved 1992 Disney film, prepare for a journey through Agrabah as Aladdin goes from “street rat” to prince with the help of his wise-cracking genie as they perform classic songs from the movie such as “Friend Like Me” and “A Whole New World” along with four original songs written by playwright Chad Beguelin.

Beetlejuice (December 12-17, 2023. 8 Performances)

In December, the cult classic Beetlejuice will be making its premiere in Norfolk. Based off the 1988 Tim Burton film, the play takes a musical spin on the story of Lydia Deetz, whose strange and unusual life only gets stranger when she meets the ghosts of a deceased couple and a pinstriped demon who has a thing for the number three. With an original score by Eddie Perfect, the audience is guaranteed to have “screamingly good fun!” (Variety)

To Kill a Mockingbird (January 30 – February 4, 2024. 8 Performances)

2024 will start with Aaron Sorkin’s masterful adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel To Kill a Mockingbird. The first non-musical for the season, the stage version of To Kill a Mockingbird follows Atticus Finch as he defends Tom Robinson, a black man falsely accused of rape, in 1930s Alabama. The Sorkin version of Mockingbird tells the story from Atticus’ point of view rather than his daughter Scout’s, allowing the story to take on a whole new meaning. It has been described by 60 Minutes as “the most successful American play in Broadway history.”

Six (February 27 – March 3, 2024. 8 Performances)

In February, things will become musical again with the Norfolk premiere of Broadway’s hottest new play Six. Six is a modern retelling of King Henry VIII’s ill-fated wives, who have formed a band but cannot pick a lead singer until they can determine who had the worst experience with Henry. The play initially started as a project by students at Cambridge University in 2017 and has slowly made its way through the musical circuit, eventually ending up on Broadway and now Norfolk.

Hadestown (March 26 – 31, 2024. 8 Performances)

The season will close out in March with Hadestown. Hadestown combines the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurycide and Hades and Persephone as Orpheus and Eurycide find themselves in the underworld attempting to outrun bad luck, bad decisions, and wonder if they are the masters of their own fate after all. Written by Anaïs Mitchell, this musical about life and death has received eight awards during the 2019 Tony Awards and won the 2020 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Season tickets are now available on Broadway in Norfolk’s website. Current subscribers can renew their seats and new subscribers can purchase season tickets at this time. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches. Group sales opportunities for parties of ten or more are available for all shows.