Game show legend Bob Barker is celebrating his 99th birthday on Monday, Dec. 12.

The former host of The Price is Right is getting a lot of love on social media on his big day.

“Let the day be as amazing as ever,” said a tweet from the official The Price is Right Twitter account.

The pro wrestling community wished him a happy birthday and shared a clip posted by the WWE Network showing Barker’s banter with Chris Jericho.

The Price is Right premiered with Barker as host in 1972. He retired in 2007 and handed over the microphone to comedian Drew Carey.

Did you know, before his decades appearing on the longest-running daytime game show, Barker served as a naval aviator during WWII. The U.S. Naval Institute tweeted that he flew eight different aircraft.

Barker has also made several appearances in films and other television programs.

He has been honored with 15 Emmy Awards, more than any other performer and has been inducted into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Hall of Fame.

Here’s a look at Barker’s legendary life and career, in pictures:

FILE – Television host Bob Barker appears on the set of his show, ‘The Price is Right’ in Los Angeles on July 25, 1985. The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating it’s 50th season. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

Georgina Rizk, from Beirut, Lebanon, reacts after being named Miss Universe as pageant host Bob Barker talks to her at the Miami Beach Auditorium, Fla., July 24, 1971. (AP Photo)

Bob Barker, host for the 1985 Miss Universe pageant, tells a joke to Miss Norway, Karen Margrethe Moe, and Miss U.S. Virgin Islands, Mudite Alda Henderson, during rehearsals in Miami, Florida, on July 8, 1985. (AP Photo)

The five Miss Universe finalists stand together on the stage at Acapulco, Mexico, July 24, 1978, with emcee Bob Barker at far left. From left: Barker; Guillermina Ruiz Domenech, Miss Spain; Judi Lois Andersen, Miss USA; Mary Shirley Sáenz Starnes, Miss Colombia; Cecilia Rhode, Miss Sweden, and Margaret Gardiner, Miss South Africa. (AP Photo/Hal Moore)

Television personality Bob Barker, center, leads an anti-fur protest in front of Fred the Furrier on 5th Avenue in New York on Nov. 25, 1988. He joined Nancy Burnett, president of the United Activists for Animal Rights, right, with other protestors at their demonstration against the use of animal furs for clothing. (AP Photo/Adam Stoltman)

The final five contestants in the Miss Universe Pageant are pictured on stage with master of ceremonies Bob Barker in Miami, Fla., July 9, 1984. From left: Miss Philippines, Desiree Verdadero; Miss South Africa, Leticia Snyman; Miss Colombia, Susana Caldas Lemaitre; Miss Venezuela, Carmen Maria Montiel and Miss Sweden, Yvonne Ryding. (AP Photo)

Gene Bayliss, choreographer for the Miss Universe pageant, acts as a stand-in for the Miss Universe winner during rehearsal in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on July 16, 1977. Bayliss, who has been choreographer for the contest for 11 years, is crowned by the reigning Miss Universe Rina Messinger, right, as host Bob Barker looks on. (AP Photo/RED)

Miss U.S.A. pageant host Bob Barker talks with Miss Mississippi, Katherine Clare Manning during the dress rehearsal for Miss U.S.A. pageant in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Feb. 17, 1987. Barker will decide later if he will participate in the pageant or not after talking with officials about the use of furs during the show. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)

Paul Mueller, right, a special effect technician on the motion picture Project X, uses Bob Barker to demonstrate during a press conference how at least one trainer allegedly beat a chimp during the filming of the movie in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 19, 1987. Barker and others say investigations into alleged abuse on the set were hampered because witnesses feared losing work in the industry. Woman unidentified. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Bob Barker, game shot host of Price is Right in May 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Game show host Bob Barker, 83, receives a standing ovation as he tapes his final episode of “The Price Is Right” in Los Angeles on June 6, 2007. The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating it’s 50th season. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Bob Barker, host of ?The Price Is Right,? poses on CBS stage 33 after the 5,000th taping with the show?s models Janice Pennington, far left, Kathleen Bradley, second from right, and Chantel Dubay, March 11, 1998 in Los Angeles. The stage was later re-dedicated as the Bob Barker Studio. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

FILE – Host Bob Barker appears with contestants during filming of a special prime-time episode of “The Price Is Right,” in Los Angeles on April 17, 2007. The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating it’s 50th season. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

FILE – In this June 6, 2007 file photo, legendary game show host Bob Barker waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of “The Price Is Right” in Los Angeles. Barker will return to a Texas military installation where he became a Navy fighter pilot to help celebrate its 75th anniversary. Naval Air Station Corpus Christi announced the 92-year-old Barker will be the guest speaker at its March 12, 2016, celebration. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Television personality Bob Barker answers questions from fans at a book signing of his memoir “Priceless Memories” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)



The Price is Right show host, comedian Drew Carey, right, shakes hands with longtime host Bob Barker at the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Baker, the longtime host of the daily game show, who recently retired and passed the microphone off to Drew Carey, appeared Wednesday in order to promote his autobiography, “Priceless Memories.” The episode will air on April 16. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FILE – The Price is Right show host, comedian Drew Carey, left, appears with longtime former host Bob Barker at the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles on March 25, 2009. Barker, who retired and passed the microphone off to Carey, appeared on the show to promote his autobiography, “Priceless Memories.” The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating it’s 50th season. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2013 file photo, Bob Barker poses for a photo on the set of “The Price is Right” after a special appearance that will celebrate his 90th birthday at CBS Studios, in Los Angeles. Barker is resting at home after taking a fall on a Los Angeles street on Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2015. Barker’s longtime friend and publicist, Henri Bollinger, said the former “The Price is Right host suffered a cut to his head that required stitches, and a scraped leg. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Happy birthday Bob Barker!