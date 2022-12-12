Game show legend Bob Barker is celebrating his 99th birthday on Monday, Dec. 12.
The former host of The Price is Right is getting a lot of love on social media on his big day.
“Let the day be as amazing as ever,” said a tweet from the official The Price is Right Twitter account.
The pro wrestling community wished him a happy birthday and shared a clip posted by the WWE Network showing Barker’s banter with Chris Jericho.
The Price is Right premiered with Barker as host in 1972. He retired in 2007 and handed over the microphone to comedian Drew Carey.
Did you know, before his decades appearing on the longest-running daytime game show, Barker served as a naval aviator during WWII. The U.S. Naval Institute tweeted that he flew eight different aircraft.
Barker has also made several appearances in films and other television programs.
He has been honored with 15 Emmy Awards, more than any other performer and has been inducted into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Hall of Fame.
Here’s a look at Barker’s legendary life and career, in pictures:
Happy birthday Bob Barker!