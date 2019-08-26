Barack Obama tweeted his summer 2019 playlist

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama is sharing the songs he and former First Lady Michelle Obama have been bopping to this summer.

Obama posted the list of 44 songs on social media Saturday — a nod to his status as the country’s 44th president.

The list features a mix of genres, and both old and new tunes.

Among the artists who made the list: Drake, Rihanna, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, The Rolling Stones and The Black Keys.

And yes, the hit of the summer made the cut: Lil Nas S’s “Old Town Road (remix)” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.