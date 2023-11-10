LOS ANGELES (AP) — Buckle up, music lovers! The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards will arrive Friday.

Nominees will be announced during a video stream live on the Grammy website and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel at 8 a.m. Pacific/11 a.m. Eastern.

A host of talent is on deck to announce the nominees, including “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jimmy Jam, Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Petras, Samara Joy and Muni Long.

Only recordings released between Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 15, 2023, are eligible, so don’t expect to see album nominations for the Rolling Stones, Bad Bunny, or Drake. (But Drake’s 2022 album with 21 Savage, “Her Loss”? That’s on the table.) And much to the chagrin of fans of Michelle Williams’ reading of Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me,” the actor will not be eligible in the best audio book, narration and storytelling recording category this cycle.

The 2024 awards will feature a few changes, including one that inspired a lot of online chatter over the summer: “Only human creators” can win the music industry’s highest honor, a decision aimed at the use of artificial intelligence in popular music.

Afterward, Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason jr. told The Associated Press: “AI, or music that contains AI-created elements is absolutely eligible for entry and for consideration for Grammy nomination. Period.”

He continued: “What’s not going to happen is we are not going to give a Grammy or Grammy nomination to the AI portion.”

There are also three new categories: best pop dance recording, best African music performance and best alternative jazz album.

Two existing categories have been moved to the general field, which means that all Grammy voters can participate in selecting the winners: producer of the year, non-classical, and songwriter of the year, non-classical, the latter of which was first introduced this past year.

Previously, the general categories were made up solely of the “Big Four” awards: best new artist, as well as album, record, and song of the year.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 4 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.