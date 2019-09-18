‘America’s Got Talent’ winner named tonight; Virginia group is a finalist

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC/WAVY) – The time has come on “America’s Got Talent.”

The $1 million winner will be announced at the end of this evening’s 2-hour finale.

The stakes have never been higher for the finalists. Among them is the Virginia vocal group Voices of Service. They brought many in the Dolby Theater to tears Tuesday night with the song ‘Footprints in the Sand.’

“I think we’d be lying if we said we didn’t want to win. Of course, we want to win,” said a member of Voices of Service after their final performance for the nation’s votes.

It was clear all the performers gave it their all.

“We saw some performances tonight you’re going to remember. And that doesn’t happen a lot,” said judge Simon Cowell.

“It’s going to be really tough because there were unbelievable acts tonight,” judge Julianne Hough said.

“I got misty eyed at just about every act,” added judge Howie Mandel.

Some performers who merely wanted a chance and were given that chance made it count.

“I feel so amazing!” said finalist Kodi Lee.

Several kid groups looked to impress America one last time, including a high-spirited team from across the Atlantic.

“We will show you what we all about,” said a member of finalist Ndlovu Youth Choir.

And another that’s brightened spirits in the motor city.

“We gave our all and now it’s just time for America to vote,” said AGT finalist Detroit Youth Choir.

Only one act will leave with that $1 million check. But even falling short won’t diminish the season long journey.

“I couldn’t be more happy to celebrate it with all these crazy talented people,” said finalist Benicio Bryant.

The votes are in; now America’s choice is just hours away.

“America’s Got Talent” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on WAVY TV 10.

Among the stars making appearances on the finale are Cher, Billy Ray Cyrus, Macklemore, Leona Lewis and others.

Including a special “surprise” guest that the show is keeping close to the vest.

