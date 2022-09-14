(NBC) — On Wednesday’s “America’s Got Talent,” the show’s winner will be crowned in a two-hour finale.

Tuesday night, 11 acts gave their all on the “AGT” stage and the performers agrees that there is nothing quite like having a million dollars riding on your performance.

“It’s nerve-wracking, but you can’t let anything shake you when you’re up here,” said Avery Dixon

And being up there first on Tuesday night meant some extra pressure for dancer Kristy Sellars.

“There’s times when you perform and you’re like, ‘Yes, I was in it,’” said Sellars.

Puppet-less ventriloquist Celia Munoz from Spain was also happy with her performance.

“I gotta get this right, and I gotta do a good performance tonight, and it felt great,” said Munoz.

A 14-year-old from Poland tried not to think about winning.

“I’m here on the stage, so that’s enough for me, thank you so much,” said Sara James

In all, seven of the night’s 11 finalists were from outside the United States, including a female dance team from Lebanon that electrified the crowd and the judges.

The tech wizards of Metaphysic re-created a million-dollar act of the past for an “AGT” duet.

“Just to get to show the world Elvis and be there in the finals is a win for us,” said Tom Graham of the Australian company.

But for a kid who grew up imitating Elvis, Drake Milligan, has got a shot at being the king of “AGT.”

“Winning tomorrow would be the next level,” said Milligan. “It would really be a huge step up.”

A step that a Baltimore comedian is more than ready to take.

“It’s out of my hands,” said Mike E. Winfield. “It’s all in America’s hands.”

And America will choose a winner Wednesday.

Watch the finale of “America’s Got Talent” Wednesday at 9 p.m., it is preceded at 8 p.m. by the season finale of “Password.”

About “America’s Got Talent”

“America’s Got Talent,” judges include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the show’s host.

Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquist, and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane, and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.