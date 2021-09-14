‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 finale week includes Virginia Beach contestant

(NBC) – It’s finale week for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Ten acts will perform with one last chance to earn viewers’ votes in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and a show in Las Vegas.

It seems effortless for 9-year-old Victory Brinker, but it’s not.

“I have to work hard. And I’m glad I worked hard,” said Brinker.

The same goes for the dazzling World Taekwondo Demonstration team.

“It’s every day, 8 hours of training, it’s repeat, repeat, repeat,” said a team member.

Repetition in his backyard helped Aidan Bryant shine in the semis.

“That was my biggest performance I’ve ever done. It’s crazy,” said Bryant, who is from Prince George, Virginia.

Fellow Virginian Dustin Tavella, of Virginia Beach, has followed a magical path to tonight’s final.

And it almost seems like magic when Lea Kyle does her quick change.

“I never performed on a big stage like this,” said Kyle.

Neither has the Northwell Health Choir, they’re normally tending to patients.

“Even though we say we’re just nurses, I think our music is top-notch,” said a member of the choir.

Brooke Simpson’s hoping she can take her music next level.

“I can’t just sing a song, I have to create a moment,” said Simpson.

Jimmie Herrod’s had several of those this season, he needs just one more.

“It’s hard to follow so many amazing people,” said Herrod.

That includes Gina Brillon, she’s made laughs pay off.

“This, to me, makes the list of the most epic thing I’ve ever done,” Brillon said.

Josh Blue’s also scored with laughs and he’s primed for tonight.

“It’s gonna be a fun one,” said Blue.

A million dollars lies in wait.

The season finale of “America’s Got Talent” starts tonight at 8 p.m. on WAVY TV 10 and wraps up tomorrow night at 9 p.m.

The best performances all season. Are you ready for this? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xKX1BUdDXi — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 14, 2021

‘AGT’ Contestants

Tuesday, September 14

Aidan Bryant, Aerial / Movement

Hometown: Prince George, VA

Brooke Simpson, Singer

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Dustin Tavella, Variety/Other

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Current City: Virginia Beach, VA

Gina Brillon, Stand-up comedian

Hometown: Bronx, NY

Jimmie Herrod, Singer

Hometown: Portland, OR

Josh Blue, Comedian

Hometown: Denver, CO

Léa Kyle, Quick Change

Bordeaux, France

Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Singing Group

Hometown: New York, NY

Victory Brinker, Singer

Hometown: Latrobe, PA

Peter Rosalita, Singer

Hometown: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tory Vagasy, Singer

Hometown: Pompano Beach, FL

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Martial Arts

Seoul, South Korea

Watch tonight’s final performances on WAVY TV 10 at 8 p.m.