‘America’s Got Talent’ finale starts tonight

The top 10 finalists are performing for your vote tonight on “America’s Got Talent.”

Tuesday night, the winner will earn $1 million, along with a show in Las Vegas.

Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia-based ‘Voices of Service’ made it to the finals!

Last week, the group of retired and active duty service members brought the America’s Got Talent judges and the entire Dolby Theater to their feet. They performed ‘Choke’ by One Republic in the semi-finals.

Youth is also representing this season, with AGT finalists singer Benicio Bryant, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and opera singer Emanne Beasha.

“I still can’t believe I made the finals. I’m thankful I made it all the way here,” said Beasha.

The finale also has musical groups of teens, including the Detroit Youth Choir as well as Ndlovu Youth Choir from South Africa.

“Winning this competition would be amazing,” said one band member.

Kids are also at the heart of acrobatic dance group V.Unbeatable from Mumbai, India and the techno dance group Light Balance Kids, from Kiev, Ukraine.

“For the finale, we’re trying to make something bright and fun for the audience,” said AGT finalist Light Balance Kids.

Stand-up comedian Ryan Niemiller also made it to the finals.

“All of these kids have been killing it around me. I think I’m pulling a muscle just watching some of them perform,” Niemiller said.

Niemiller’s thrived despite a congenital birth defect.

Blindness and autism have not stopped singer musician Kodi Lee from becoming a viral sensation.

“I’m so excited to perform,” said Lee.

America gets to decide which performance is worth $1 million.

“America’s Got Talent” airs tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on WAVY TV 10.

