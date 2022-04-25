(NBC) — The Semifinals are beginning on “American Song Contest.”

Over the next two Mondays, 22 artists from U.S. states and territories will return to perform original songs that they hope will be America’s next big hit.

After introducing themselves and their songs, 11 “American Song Contest” semifinalists will try to build on that first impression tonight.

“I was grateful just to perform once,” said Riker Lynch, representing Colorado. “I’m so grateful I get to perform a second time.”

Kentucky’s Jordan Smith won Season 9 of “The Voice.”

“This is like your second chance to come back to deliver a performance that’s even more emotional, even bigger, even more impressive vocally,” said Smith.

Oklahoma’s Alexa is a K-pop star in South Korea hoping for stateside success.

“So many people are coming out of the woodwork, like ‘Hey, I didn’t know you’re from Oklahoma, I’m from Oklahoma,'” said Alexa. “It makes me so happy to see people taking state pride.”

Wyoming’s Ryan Charles is one of two redemption picks still in the chase with his country rap.

“It’s cool to see that people understand the song, and what I made it for, and that’s just to enjoy yourself and goof around a little,” said Charles.

Washington’s Allen Stone jokes about trying some next-level goofing.

“I asked for a belt buckle with like, lightning that came out of it,” said Stone. “They couldn’t provide that.”

But providing an even better showing tonight is the goal for Alabama duo Ni/Co.

“We definitely want to elevate it, but we want to keep the intimacy of the performance,” said the pair’s Dani Brillhart.

A connection that’ll send five of this week’s artists into the Grand Finale.

“I just feel like the song speaks for itself and the artistry is there,” said Hueston of Rhode Island. “It’s real, it’s raw.”

And it still has a chance to win.

“American song contest” airs Monday at 8 p.m. followed by “The Endgame” at 10 p.m.

Mon, 4/25 8-10 p.m.: The Semifinals Premiere

RHODE ISLAND – Hueston

MONTANA – Jonah Prill

KENTUCKY – Jordan Smith

OKLAHOMA – AleXa

Comeback Artist: WYOMING – Ryan Charles

COLORADO – Riker Lynch

ALABAMA – Ni/Co

WASHINGTON – Allen Stone

MASSACHUSETTS – Jared Lee

NEW HAMPSHIRE – MARi

MICHIGAN – Ada LeAnn

Voting

Fans at home can vote for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok. Voting for the Qualifiers will open Mondays during the show and will close Wednesday morning at 7 am ET.