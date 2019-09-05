Almodóvar’s ‘Pain and Glory’ picked to bid for a 2019 Oscar

Live Now
FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar kisses the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement he received during a photo call at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Spain’s Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 that “Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar’s latest drama inspired on his own biography, will represent the country at this year’s Oscar Awards in Hollywood. With Thursday’s designation, the film cast by Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz will compete with other global entries for a nomination as Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. (Claudio Onorati/ANSA via AP, File)

MADRID (AP) — Pedro Almodóvar’s latest drama “Pain and Glory,” which was inspired by his own life story, will represent the country in the competition for this year’s Oscars, Spain’s Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

The film starring Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz will compete with other global entries for a nomination as Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

“Pain and Glory” received broad acclaim at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in France, where Banderas won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of a film director in his decline who flirts with drugs and has to confront his own past.

Almodóvar won a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival last month.

This story has been corrected to show that Almodovar won his Venice award last month, not in June.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

