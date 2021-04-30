Airplane drag racing lands in Nebraska

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — A new sport that’s high-flying and high-speed has arrived in Nebraska.

Short takeoff and landing (STOL) drag racing has been a sport in the mountains of Nevada, but on Wednesday, about 35 pilots flew in the Stan Morris Field in Wayne, Nebraska, for the MayDay STOL Drag Races.

The sport involves planes flying down and back along a designated straightaway in a side-by-side drag racing format.

Fans of STOL drag racing are trying to increase awareness of the sport in hopes of attracting pilots from a wider area.

“We already know that they’re going to have a certain skill set, but it’s going to make them better and it’s also to expand aviation to new parts of the world and bring aviation to new people, and like I said, it’s a sport that you can come out and do in just a regular airplane.”