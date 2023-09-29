PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is the only local television station with a Spanish newscast and Spanish speaking stories.

Our most recent sheds light on the need for Hispanic police officers in Hampton Roads.

10 On Your Side’s Maria Castillo talked with a volunteer and detective with the Virginia Beach police department.

See how they’re working to recruit more Hispanic men and women in law enforcement.

They’re also extending their hand to Latinos to better relationship between police and the community.