NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) The Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Alfonso Christian to contact the Norfolk Police Department.

Tuesday morning, VSP issued a critically missing adult alert for 67-year-old Robert Christian on behalf of NPD. Christian is a Hispanic male, weighing 150 pounds and standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

According to police, Christian was last seen on Monday, Oct. 16 around 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Little Bay Avenue in Norfolk. He was possibly wearing a gray Puma hoodie, plaid pajama pants, and blue Crocs without socks.

Investigators say Christian’s disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If Christian is located, please contact the Norfolk Police Department at (757) 664-7000.