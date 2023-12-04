SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following an overnight shooting at the Heritage Acres Apartments in Suffolk Monday morning.

According to a lieutenant at the scene, police officers were notified of a disturbance at the apartment complex around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The complex is located in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway, not far from Portsmouth Boulevard and East Washington Street.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alert

When units arrived on scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound.

That man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.