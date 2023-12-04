SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following an overnight shooting at the Heritage Acres Apartments in Suffolk Monday morning.

According to a lieutenant at the scene, police officers were notified of a disturbance at the apartment complex around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The complex is located in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway, not far from Portsmouth Boulevard and East Washington Street.

When units arrived on scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound.

That man was pronounced deceased at the scene.