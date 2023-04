PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday morning.

Police said they were notified of a shooting just before 2 a.m. near the 1900 block of Elm Avenue. This is near Lincoln Street and Camden Avenue.

Police found a man on scene suffering from a serious gunshot injury. He has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

There is no additional information to release at this time.