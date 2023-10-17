PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth.
According to officials, officers responded to the 4700 block of Viola Terrace around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday following the report of gunshots.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who was shot.
Medics attempted to treat the man’s injures but the man was pronounced deceased.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.