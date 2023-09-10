VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In a possible murder-suicide, three people were shot in what police called a “tragic domestic situation.”

On Sept. 10, at around 12:04 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications & Citizen Services, or ECCS, received a call for multiple gunshot victims at the 3700 block of Gateway Place.

Officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department, or VBPD, arrived on scene where they found three individuals with gunshot wounds. The individuals consisted of two adult men and one adult woman, according to police.

One of the men was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the other two subjects were pronounced deceased at the scene.

VBPD Homicide Detectives’ investigation determined that this incident is the result of tragic domestic situation.

It is believed that the man transported to the hospital was responsible for the shooting of the other two victims and then himself.

Out of respect for the families, the VBPD has not released the names of the deceased.

While VBPD is not seeking a suspect at this time, this remains an active investigation, police said.