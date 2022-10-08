SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed after a dispute at an auto care center in Suffolk Saturday.
According to police, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. this morning at an auto care center in the 800 block of West Constance Road.
When units arrived on scene, they located a 30-year-old man who was shot numerous times.
The man was treated on scene and then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
After a preliminary investigation, police revealed that the incident began after a dispute between a mechanic and a customer.
The other individual involved, a 43-year-old man, remained on scene and has since been transported to police headquarters.
