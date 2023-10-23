PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting the left a man dead and a woman seriously injured Sunday night.

According to officials, the shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday evening in the 10 block of Suburban Circle, in the Cradock area of the city.

Dispatchers received a report of a woman who was shot at the location. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wound injuries.

Medics pronounced the man deceased on the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.