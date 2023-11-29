BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Months before the total solar eclipse darkens a path across the United States in spring, 2024, schools in multiple states are already announcing that students will get the day off.

In New York, Buffalo Public Schools students will have the day off to view the total solar eclipse this spring.

The school board approved April 8, 2024 as a day off earlier this month, saying it was following the lead of other districts.

“The solar eclipse is expected to draw a significant number of tourists to the region, and it is expected that traffic and roadways will be impacted around the time of the eclipse,” the district’s resolution stated.

The total solar eclipse will be visible in Western New York at 3:15 p.m. on April 8 — provided there are clear skies. The rare celestial event hasn’t occurred in the region since 1925 and scientists say it won’t happen again until 2144.

If the district ends up needing additional instructional time to meet New York State’s minimum standards, the resolution says BPS it will convert June 26 and/or June 27, 2024 to school days for students.

In Texas, where a number of cities are already bracing for a surge of eager eclipse viewers from out-of-state, several districts have canceled classes or incorporated a viewing of the event into the school day.

“It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing for our students,” Megan Hamilton, district communications specialist with Marble Falls ISD, told Nexstar’s KXAN. The district is located in Burnet County.

“We are canceling classes because we are actually in the path of totality,” Hamilton said.

Their district isn’t the only one taking this approach. Academic calendars across Central Texas show at least 10 districts in the area are canceling classes on April 8, 2024, due to the eclipse.

“We actually just shifted one of our professional development days,” Todd Washburn, assistant superintendent at Liberty Hill ISD in Williamson County, said. “It was kind of a win-win for us. We didn’t lose any instructional time, we just adjusted our schedule slightly.”

In Ohio, a number of districts will close as well.

In a newsletter sent to parents in fall of 2023, the superintendent of Rocky River City Schools announced Spring Vacation would be extended by an additional day for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

The superintendent explains his reasoning and notes, “The eclipse is projected to pass through Rocky River around 3 p.m. – about the same time schools are getting out – and many public safety organizations have asked schools not to be in session on April 8 to help alleviate traffic and congestion in the area.”

Students in many parts of the country, especially in the western half, were treated to a partial eclipse in October, 2023. After April’s event, it won’t be until 2044 that a total solar eclipse is visible from the U.S.