PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Monumental United Methodist Church celebrated a rebuilding milestone Monday, with the installation of a new steeple.

The steeple was engulfed in flames in January 2018 and reignited the same day.

Investigators say a torch being used for construction work on the church sparked the fire.

Drone 10 captured video of crews lowering the new steeple into place.