SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations.

Keith Mitchell, in the 300 block of Baron Blvd, has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years which takes months of planning.

Mitchell says the lights are for his granddaughter and all children throughout the holiday season. The local tradition has brought many to the neighborhood driving by to catch some holiday glee. Enjoy the view from Drone 10!