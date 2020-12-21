Drone 10: Sailboat sinks, man suffers minor injuries after fire on board Sunday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained minor injuries after a sailboat caught fire while anchored in the Elizabeth River just behind the Swimming Point area Sunday morning.
The call for the fire came in just before 6 a.m. on Sunday. A good Samaritan helped the boat owner, who was on the boat at the time of the fire, get off and safely returned him to shore.
