Drone 10: More of Portsmouth Confederate monument removed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Symbols associated with racism, bigotry, slavery and oppression were stripped of romanticism Wednesday as they dangled in the air, coated in colorful paint.

Crews officially began removing Portsmouth's Confederate monument on Wednesday morning. A crane had removed to the top portion of the monument's obelisk as of 10:30 a.m. and one of the soldier statues was loaded into a truck.