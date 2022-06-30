HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Drone 10 was over Buckroe Beach in Hampton on Thursday to capture images of the renovated, extended boardwalk.

The $6 million project brings new lights, benches, swings and security cameras to the beach. It was done in two phases, one beginning in the spring of 2021 and the second phase in 2022.

The city had planned a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new boardwalk in May, but it was pushed back to Thursday.

The renovation celebration starts at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. There’s live music, food and other activities until around 7 p.m.. WAVY’s Ricky Matthews will have live coverage on air.