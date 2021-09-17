Drone 10: ‘America’s Tall Ship’ USCGC Eagle visits Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Norfolk State University is looking to get students motivated to innovate. That's why they are launching the Spartan Innovation Academy. To help that along, every incoming and returning student will get some high-tech assistance: an iPad Pro.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our students, to have the innovation and the tools that allow them to move forward and do so many creative things and to be competitive in the world of work," said NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston.