NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Fire destroyed a home on 15th Bay Street in the Ocean View area of Norfolk Sunday afternoon. Flames tore through the home, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

On Monday, Drone 10 flew over the neighborhood to find the home had been reduced to rubble. View the Drone 10 video in the player above.

WAVY’s Andy Fox spoke with the homeowner, Doug Nicoll, digging through the ashes, trying to recover family memories, but specifically he was searching for his wife’s wedding ring.

