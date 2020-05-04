Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

Drone 10: 3 Norwegian cruise ships berthed at Port of Virginia

Drone 10
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three Norwegian cruise ships have docked in Portsmouth as their temporary home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Port of Virginia is giving the ships a home because the cruise industry has temporarily suspended U.S. cruise operations.

The ships are the Bliss, Encore and Spirit and are empty except for crew. The crews are required to stay aboard their ships while they are on berth.

WAVY’s Drone 10 flew over the Port of Virginia to get a bird’s eye view.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories