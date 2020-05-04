Drone 10: 3 Norwegian cruise ships berthed at Port of Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three Norwegian cruise ships have docked in Portsmouth as their temporary home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Port of Virginia is giving the ships a home because the cruise industry has temporarily suspended U.S. cruise operations.

The ships are the Bliss, Encore and Spirit and are empty except for crew. The crews are required to stay aboard their ships while they are on berth.

WAVY’s Drone 10 flew over the Port of Virginia to get a bird’s eye view.

