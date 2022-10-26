NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — The YWCA South Hampton Roads continues to ‘unapologetically serve our community.’

The nonprofit organization offers emergency shelter, counseling services and operates the Norfolk Family Justice Center.

Michelle Ellis- Young, the Chief Executive Officer, tells WAVY.com that calls for help increased significantly during the pandemic. Now, affordable housing and inflation is challenging advocates as they work to help families and survivors.

In the last year, the YWCA SHR reports 8,279 hotline calls, 16,070 shelter bed nights and 2,193 hours of counseling.

On Wednesday night, YWCA SHR will discuss domestic violence with the REEL TALK.

The community discussion about domestic violence reviews the hit Netflix series MAID and the New York Times Bestseller ‘MAID: Hard Work, Low Pay and Mother’s Will to Survive.’

The ‘REEL TALK’ will take place at 6 p.m. via zoom and registration is required.