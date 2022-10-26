NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — The YWCA South Hampton Roads continues to ‘unapologetically serve our community.’
The nonprofit organization offers emergency shelter, counseling services and operates the Norfolk Family Justice Center.
Michelle Ellis- Young, the Chief Executive Officer, tells WAVY.com that calls for help increased significantly during the pandemic. Now, affordable housing and inflation is challenging advocates as they work to help families and survivors.
In the last year, the YWCA SHR reports 8,279 hotline calls, 16,070 shelter bed nights and 2,193 hours of counseling.
On Wednesday night, YWCA SHR will discuss domestic violence with the REEL TALK.
The community discussion about domestic violence reviews the hit Netflix series MAID and the New York Times Bestseller ‘MAID: Hard Work, Low Pay and Mother’s Will to Survive.’
The ‘REEL TALK’ will take place at 6 p.m. via zoom and registration is required.
Avalon Center in Williamsburg
- Phone: 757-258-5022
- Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051
- Website: avaloncenter.org/
Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Hotline number: 757-787-1329
- Offers: emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, individual counseling, safety planning, children’s services, legal advocacy, accompaniment during hospital visits and court appearances and support groups to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
- Website: https://www.escadv.org/
Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach
- Phone: 757-631-0710
- Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120
H.E.R. Shelter in Portsmouth
- Phone: 757-485-1445
- Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.
- 24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 757-485-3384
- Website: hershelter.com/
HOPE Program at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Offers prevention and intervention services.
- Phone: (757) 312-6198
- Website: chesapeakeregional.com/services-specialties/hope
The Genieve Shelter in Suffolk
- Phone: 757-925-4365
- Offers emergency shelter and crisis services.
- Crisis Hotline 757-705-2025 or 757-353-1439
- Contáctanos para ayuda inmediata 1-800-969-4673
- Website: https://thegenieveshelter.org/
Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton
- Phone: 757-722-2261
- Offers emergency shelter, crisis services, court advocacy, and counseling.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline (757) 723-7774
- Website: https://www.transitionsfvs.org/
Newport News Police department Domestic Violence unit
- Phone: (757) 928-4646
- Offers safety planning and employer, clergy or apartment management domestic violence awareness training.
- Website
YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk
- Phone: 757-625-4248
- Offers emergency shelter and crisis services.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-251-0144
- Website: https://www.ywca-shr.org/
National Human Trafficking Task Force Hotline: 1-888-3737-888.
Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force -757-430-2120
Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others.
Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.