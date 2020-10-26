WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police say Williamsburg saw a 30% increase in domestic-related calls this year when compared to numbers during the same time in 2019.
The increase was between July and August of 2020, compared to last year.
“This is a nationwide dynamic that seems to be a result of the pandemic, associated isolation, job loss, and increased substance abuse,” officials posted to social media Saturday.
For those who need help, the Avalon Center is available 24 hours a day to help the victims of abuse at 757-258-5051.
“The Helpline allows Avalon to provide those in need with immediate tools and support to empower survivors to move toward safety, self-sufficiency, and lives free from abuse.”
Latest News
- (VIDEO) Washington defense clamps down to beat Cowboys
- Williamsburg Police reports 30% increase in domestic-related emergency calls
- Crews respond to house fire in Gloucester County with limited water supply, downed power lines, poor weather
- Trump’s support hits six month high in key battleground states
- Looking for love? Skip this popular Halloween costume