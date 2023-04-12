HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Walk in Their Shoes is this weekend. It is a chance to support survivors of sexual assault, and 20 local organizations will share resources to spread awareness.

It’s the largest fundraiser for the Center for Sexual Assault Survivors. All of the funds raised support survivors.

“A lot of people don’t know that we exist, so we try to get the word out there,” said Jessi Brown, The Center For Sexual Assault Survivors victim services program manager.

Leading the fundraising teamboard is the Riverside Health System Forensic Nurse Examiner Program. Elizabeth Young is the lead trauma nurse, and she works to make sure nurses are available at the emergency room 24 hours, 7 days per week.

“We are fortunate now that we are in the house,” Young said.

Young explained that survivors are carefully examined, evidence is collected and the person is tested for sexually transmitted infections.

“It’s reassuring to know that they were checked for infection,” Young said. “They were given medication to protect them, and we have that evidence if they ever want to use that. Syphilis has been on the rise in our area.”

Young said some people are apprehensive to visit the trauma center.

“The hesitancy, I think, comes with a lot of patients thinking that they are going to have to speak with law enforcement and that is just not the case,” Young said.

Rape kits may be stored for several years.

“We are mandated reporters if they are 17 and younger,” Young said. “We are mandated reporters if they are 60 and over. Just because we have to report does not mean they have to cooperate.”

The center also educates military members and schools on consent.

More information about the walk, center and Riverside in our community chat over on the WAVY Facebook page.

Information

On April 15, The Center will host the 2023 Walk In Their Shoes with 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson.

Event: Walk In Their Shoes 2023 (WITS)

Date: Saturday, April 15

Time: 9 – 11 a.m.

Location: Peninsula Town Center, Hampton

Register/donate: CLICK HERE