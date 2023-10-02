PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Local organizations working to prevent domestic violence and support survivors are hosting two candlelight vigils on Oct. 2; one in Hampton and the other in Norfolk.

The vigils are in observance of the 42nd National Day of Unity Nighty of Remembrance, which is held annually on the first Monday in October.

“Domestic violence is dangerous for everyone, but there are incredibly dedicated people in our

community who can help. We hope someone who needs us will find us and reach out for

support,” said Larissa Sutherland, Victim Advocate.

The community is invited to both events.

Southside Candlelight Vigil

Slover Library Lobby

235 Plume Street

Norfolk, VA 23510

6:30 – 8 p.m.

Peninsula Candlelight Vigil

Town Square at Peninsula Town Center

1620 Merchant Lane

Hampton, VA 23666

6 – 7:30 p.m.

The vigils are being organized by Samaritan House, YWCA of South Hampton Roads, Help and

Emergency Response, Inc., The Genieve Shelter, Transitions Family Violence Services along

with support from Military Family Advocacy Programs and multi-city Victim-Witness programs