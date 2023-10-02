PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Local organizations working to prevent domestic violence and support survivors are hosting two candlelight vigils on Oct. 2; one in Hampton and the other in Norfolk.
The vigils are in observance of the 42nd National Day of Unity Nighty of Remembrance, which is held annually on the first Monday in October.
“Domestic violence is dangerous for everyone, but there are incredibly dedicated people in our
community who can help. We hope someone who needs us will find us and reach out for
support,” said Larissa Sutherland, Victim Advocate.
The community is invited to both events.
Southside Candlelight Vigil
Slover Library Lobby
235 Plume Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
6:30 – 8 p.m.
Peninsula Candlelight Vigil
Town Square at Peninsula Town Center
1620 Merchant Lane
Hampton, VA 23666
6 – 7:30 p.m.
The vigils are being organized by Samaritan House, YWCA of South Hampton Roads, Help and
Emergency Response, Inc., The Genieve Shelter, Transitions Family Violence Services along
with support from Military Family Advocacy Programs and multi-city Victim-Witness programs
If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, click here for a list of local and national resources.