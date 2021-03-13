Samaritan House hosting fundraiser event for victims of domestic violence

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Samaritan House will be hosting a fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, domestic abuse has increased to over 50%.
Officials from the Samaritan House say they will be collecting donations Saturday at their Chesapeake location.
The event is located at 1320 Kempsville Road, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, 10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources to help you.
For the full list of resources, CLICK HERE.