Samaritan House hosting fundraiser event for victims of domestic violence

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Samaritan House will be hosting a fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, domestic abuse has increased to over 50%.

Officials from the Samaritan House say they will be collecting donations Saturday at their Chesapeake location.

The event is located at 1320 Kempsville Road, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.