VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Samaritan House is an advocate for victims of domestic violence. This October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the local organization is partnering with nearly 40 businesses for the sixth annual Paint 757 Purple.

“Every October, we take the time to remember those impacted by domestic violence, raise awareness and bring the community together . This year, are very excited to have so many returning and new businesses participate in Paint 757 Purple. Be sure to wear purple this Thursday and we encourage people to patronize businesses that support our mission,” said Robin Gauthier, Executive Director, Samaritan House.

The participating businesses are raising money through the sale of purple-themed products, special events, by asking customers to “round up” their purchases or by simply asking for donations.

Click here for a complete list of participating Paint 757 Purple businesses.

If you can’t make it to one of these businesses, but would still like to donate, you can text “SAM” to 50155.

You can also participate by wearing purple on Thursday, Oct. 20.