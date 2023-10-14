NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Despite the rain and clouds about 100 people came out to the ‘Run – walk to Stop Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence.’

Gethsemane Community Fellowship Baptist Church women’s ministry organized the awareness 5K near the church along Brambleton Avenue.

“I have a friend that’s a three-time breast cancer survivor. It’s important, it’s dear to my heart,” said Sandra Little, a member of the Gethsemane Community Fellowship Baptist Church women’s ministry. “Early detection is often what we need.”

Founding Pastor Kirk Houston, of Gethsemane Community Fellowship Baptist Church said the church’s vision is to promote a healthy community.

“It’s important for us that we really promote holistic health in every aspect of that word,” said the Pastor of 31 years.

The hope is that with education and resources, it will encourage this community.

“When one is affected, we’re all affected. We’re one, we all hurt. When it comes to the fact that someone is being abused, or maybe I don’t even know that they’re being abused, we want to bring awareness to that, what that looks like, what are those signs and warnings? It makes them empowered to love themselves,” said Little.