Nonprofit plans ice cream giveaway for those at domestic violence emergency shelters

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– Neisha Himes is a survivor of domestic violence and now spends her time working tirelessly as an advocate against abuse.

This week she’s planning an ice cream giveaway.

“I just remember when I was young and running to the ice cream truck with my sisters,” she said.

Himes founded the Girls Recognizing Our Worth (or G.R.O.W) foundation. It is a nonprofit geared toward helping victims of domestic violence escape.

The team of advocates wants to help hundreds of families create a few happy memories this summer by visiting seven emergency shelters with free ice cream and snow cones. This is the third year for the ice cream giveaway; last year was canceled because of the pandemic.

“These are times of uncertainty. It’s overwhelming, it’s a lot going on. We wanted to provide a sense of normalcy and a good memory” explained Himes. “You have these children who are living with other families that they do not know. It’s not like they can go home and go into their own room. Home isn’t safe, so know we’re in a place where they are safe from that danger but it’s still scary because you don’t know when you’re going to get out.”

Each shelter has about 50 to 80 people. The groups will meet at an undisclosed location, for safety reasons.

The dates:

Genieve Shelter & H.E.R Shelter: 7/10

Transitions Family Violence Services: 7/23

YWCA South Hampton Roads: 8/28

Samaritan House: TBD

Avalon Center: TBD

ForKids: TBD

G.R.O.W will continue to work with survivors of abuse as they rebuild their lives.

“Whether you’re in a shelter right now and just want to see your kids run to get some ice cream or you’re out of the shelter and you’re just trying to learn how to pick your head up,” she said.

Her organization will offer help with safety planning and a support group known as the GROWing fighters.

“It’s literally, for me, about empowering survivors from the beginning until that final step in their healing journey,” she said.

The G.R.O.W foundation is accepting donations of any kind for the ice cream giveaway.

If you would like to donate email info@growfoundationva.org or visit growfoundationva.org/donate-sponsor/.

10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources for residents to fight and prevent domestic violence and child abuse. In the United States, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) including sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Domestic Violence Prevention Resources 10 On Your Side is committed to help Break The Cycle of domestic violence in Hampton Roads. Here is a link to all of the local groups or agencies we have highlighted. The page also shares testimonials of survivors. Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help. Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton Phone: 757-722-2261

Offers emergency shelter and crisis services

24- hour Crisis Hotline (757) 723-7774 YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk Phone: 757-625-4248

Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144 Avalon Center in Williamsburg Phone: 757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051 Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach Phone: 757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120 HER Shelter in Portsmouth Phone: 757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.

Hotline: 757-485-3384 National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233 Virginia Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-838-8238 About 11 million women and 5 million men who reported experiencing sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime said that they first experienced these forms of violence before the age of 18.



At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year and in 2018 nearly 1,770 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States, according to the CDC. Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others. Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.