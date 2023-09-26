NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department (NNPD) has announced some upcoming events in observation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The first local event is a donation drive, scheduled for September 27. The department will be collecting items to be used by domestic violence prevention advocates at area shelters.

The kick-off event is open to the public and will be held in front of NNPD Headquarters, 9710 Jefferson Avenue, at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear purple.

NNPD provided this list of desired donations and drop-off locations:

Statistics show nearly 20 people every minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. In Virginia, over 1.9 million residents experience intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.

Domestic violence is a year-round problem, but during October, NNPD is intensifying its efforts to bring attention to this issue and help those affected by it.

In addition to the donation drive, the department is sponsoring a walk to end domestic violence on October 20. The walk will start at City Center at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. Please wear purple.

“We urge everyone to join us in this effort to support victims and survivors of domestic violence and help end this epidemic. Together, we can make a difference,” said Dr. Cheryl Chavers, NNPD Domestic Violence Specialist.