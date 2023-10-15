NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department, or NNPD, domestic violence team will sponsor a “walk to end domestic violence.”

On Oct. 20, the public is invited to join the “walk to end domestic violence” at Newport News City Center starting at 4 p.m. An emergency room doctor will share their perspective of domestic violence injures.

“He’s going to give a call to action,” said Dr. Cheryl Chavers, the NNPD Domestic Violence Specialist.

“We started in 2020 as the domestic violence team,” Chavers said. “Initially we weren’t sure what this would look like, but here we are three years later and we’re still going strong.”

Chavers said there’s still so much work that needs to be done, but they have made significant changes in Newport News regarding how they are treating victims and responding to calls.

“We are doing a lot of training with officers,” Chavers said. “Even our recruits, they’re receiving training about domestic violence and how important their intervention is. We’re also training our dispatchers because many times people will call law enforcement, but they don’t want the police to come because they’re scared of retaliation.”

Chavers said early intervention is key to helping save a life. Chavers, and a NNPD detective, work to follow trends and reach out to victims in the city on a daily basis.

“When it comes to domestic violence and law enforcement,” Chavers said. “One of the top calls that they respond to are domestic-related calls for service.”

Having an advocate or a detective focused on addressing the data and trends, helps to ensure the department responds quickly to domestic violence incidents, Chavers said.

In the community, Chavers will visit housing areas, colleges, churches and employers.

“When you start sharing with them about the emotional abuse — religious abuse — When you start talking to them about technology, how that is utilized to have power control over someone, people’s eyes are open, and they’re more receptive to removing those misconceptions that they originally had,” Chavers said.

In May 2023, she started the Coalition against Domestic Violence.

“These are family members whose loved ones had been killed by someone who said that they loved and cared for them,” Chavers said. “These are individuals who are survivors.”

Chavers said people hear these individuals’ stories, and how they came out of a domestic violence situation, and it helps educate people on domestic violence.

“It’s important for us to be informed, to remove those misconceptions that we have about domestic violence,” Chavers said. “Every meeting there’s an educational component, there’s a survivor component, and then we get to brainstorm. We sit and we say, ‘for the next 30 days, what are we going to do to promote healthy relationships in our community?'”

The NNPD domestic violence team is also accepting donations throughout October including: toiletries, baby items, cleaning items and gift cards.

The items will go to Transitions Family Violence Services, based in the Peninsula.