NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department’s Domestic Violence Team will be collecting donations for survivors of domestic violence, starting Oct. 1, 2022, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The donations will benefit Transitions Family Violence Services. They are seeking brand new items from this list:

Diapers (with a high need for size 5/6)

Printer paper

Crib sheets

Brooms and dustpans

Face masks

Mops

Floor lamps

Small trash cans

Light bulbs

Household cleaning supplies (bathroom cleaner, dishwashing soap, Lysol spray, reusable gloves in sizes medium and large, disinfectant wipes, bleach, and laundry soap

Gift cards are especially needed, with a preference for Visa, Mastercard, grocery store gift cards, gas cards, transportation cards (such as Uber and Lyft) and day bus passes. Gift cards can only be dropped off at NNPD Headquarters, at 9710 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA.

All other items can be dropped off at any of these drop-off locations:

New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive

Crosswalk Church, 13771 Warwick Blvd #26

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, 570 McLawhorne Dr.

Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd

Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, 2410 Wickham Ave

Newport News Public Schools Administration, 12465 Warwick Blvd

Center for Women’s Health, 12706 McManus Blvd

Calvary Chapel, 15553 Warwick Blvd

Holiday Inn, 930 Omni Blvd

NNPD Headquarters, 9710 Jefferson Ave

NNPD Central Precinct, 611 Dresden Drive

NNPD South Precinct, 3303 Jefferson Ave

NNPD North Precinct, 368 Deshazor Drive

Donations for the drive will be accepted through the end of October, and all donated items will be given to Transitions Family Violence Services at the end of the month.

Transitions Family Violence Services also accepts donations year-round. To learn more about their services, or to donate online, click here.