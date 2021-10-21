National Wear Purple Day: Vigil, Paint 757 Purple events happening for domestic violence awareness

HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) — October 21 is National Wear Purple Day for domestic violence awareness.
During the month of October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, counselors and advocates across Hampton Roads work to prevent, protect and support those in abusive relationships.
The YWCA of South Hampton Roads, based in Norfolk, works year-round to help prevent and treat the causes and harms of domestic and sexual violence.
Throughout the month of October, YWCA has prepared several educational promotions, survivor support mechanisms and community events. During the National Week Without Violence (October 18-23), YWCA has allocated events each day aimed at communal restoration and healing.
YWCA South Hampton Roads will host a Community Candlelight Vigil event on Thursday evening.
The vigil is being held to mourn, remember and honor those in the community that we have lost to acts of violence. This event is open to all community members whose lives have been touched by violence, and specifically domestic and sexual violence.
It’s from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 500 E. Plume St., Norfolk and will be an hour dedicated to those who survived and those who were lost to the impact of violence. This vigil will be a time for the community to support each other in collaborative resilience, strength and emotional healing.
Samaritan House in Virginia Beach continues to raise awareness with the Paint 757 Purple movement. Nearly 40 Hampton Roads businesses will help educate customers while raising much-needed funds to assist victims of violence.
“The pandemic generated a spike in the need for our services which has not subsided after the quarantine and restrictions were lifted. For 2021, we are excited to have many returning and new businesses participate in Paint 757 Purple and we encourage everyone to patronize businesses that support our mission,” said Robin Gauthier, Executive Director, Samaritan House.
Help Paint 757 Purple by donating via by text to “SAM” to 50155 or shopping at the listed locations.
Business Services
- PRA Group (Presenting Sponsor)
- Dragas Companies
- Chock Full o’Nuts Coffee
- hear Media + Marketing
Food, Beverage and Entertainment (listed alphabetically)
- 37th & Zen
- Abbey Road Pub & Restaurant
- The Back Deck
- Badass Coffee
- Benchtop Brewery
- Bodega Rio Bravo
- Bold Mariner Brewing Company
- Bratty’s Tarot
- Bubba’s Seafood Restaurant
- DJ KVDET
- Dough Boy’s Pizza (33rd, 24th & 17th street locations at the oceanfront)
- iFly Virginia Beach
- The Green Cat
- The Green Onion
- O’Connor Brewing Co.
- Sweet Art Cupcakes
- My Vegan Sweettooth
- The WAVE
Retail & Personal Care Services
- Ava Marie Salon and Spa
- Avenir Bridal
- Bhav Brigade
- Body Logic Massage & Chiropractic
- G. Patton Salon
- Kaaatwalk Hair Studio
- Orange Theory Fitness (Greenbrier)
- Stephen Allen Imaging
- Twisted Scissor’s Hair Studio
- Versus Salon
- XO Hair Lab
Home Services
10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources for residents to fight and prevent domestic violence and child abuse.
In the United States, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) including sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Domestic Violence Prevention Resources
10 On Your Side is committed to help Break The Cycle of domestic violence in Hampton Roads.
Here is a link to all of the local groups or agencies we have highlighted. The page also shares testimonials of survivors.
Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.
Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton
- Phone: 757-722-2261
- Offers emergency shelter and crisis services
- 24- hour Crisis Hotline (757) 723-7774
YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk
- Phone: 757-625-4248
- Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144
LGBTQ Life Center in Norfolk
- Provides: Intimate partner abuse counseling and support group, safety planning, crisis intervention and education sessions. Assistance with emergency housing and legal services. Youth services and support groups.
- 757-640-0929
- info@lgbtlifecenter.org
Military Family Advocacy Program in Norfolk
- Provides: Prevention of family violence, victim safety/protection, offender accountability, rehabilitative education/counseling, and command intervention
- 757-444-2230
- Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate (DAVA)after hours: 757-438-4180
Avalon Center in Williamsburg
- Phone: 757-258-5022
- Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051
Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach
- Phone: 757-631-0710
- Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120
HER Shelter in Portsmouth
- Phone: 757-485-1445
- Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.
- Hotline: 757-485-3384
Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Hotline number: 757-787-1329
- Offers: an emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, individual counseling, safety planning, children’s services, legal advocacy, accompaniment during hospital visits and court appearances and support groups to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
- Website: https://www.escadv.org/
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233
Virginia Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-838-8238
About 11 million women and 5 million men who reported experiencing sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime said that they first experienced these forms of violence before the age of 18.
At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year and in 2018 nearly 1,770 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States, according to the CDC.
Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others.
Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.