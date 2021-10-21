National Wear Purple Day: Vigil, Paint 757 Purple events happening for domestic violence awareness

HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) — October 21 is National Wear Purple Day for domestic violence awareness.

During the month of October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, counselors and advocates across Hampton Roads work to prevent, protect and support those in abusive relationships.

The YWCA of South Hampton Roads, based in Norfolk, works year-round to help prevent and treat the causes and harms of domestic and sexual violence.

Throughout the month of October, YWCA has prepared several educational promotions, survivor support mechanisms and community events. During the National Week Without Violence (October 18-23), YWCA has allocated events each day aimed at communal restoration and healing.

YWCA South Hampton Roads will host a Community Candlelight Vigil event on Thursday evening.

The vigil is being held to mourn, remember and honor those in the community that we have lost to acts of violence. This event is open to all community members whose lives have been touched by violence, and specifically domestic and sexual violence.

It’s from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 500 E. Plume St., Norfolk and will be an hour dedicated to those who survived and those who were lost to the impact of violence. This vigil will be a time for the community to support each other in collaborative resilience, strength and emotional healing.

Samaritan House in Virginia Beach continues to raise awareness with the Paint 757 Purple movement. Nearly 40 Hampton Roads businesses will help educate customers while raising much-needed funds to assist victims of violence.

“The pandemic generated a spike in the need for our services which has not subsided after the quarantine and restrictions were lifted. For 2021, we are excited to have many returning and new businesses participate in Paint 757 Purple and we encourage everyone to patronize businesses that support our mission,” said Robin Gauthier, Executive Director, Samaritan House.

Help Paint 757 Purple by donating via by text to “SAM” to 50155 or shopping at the listed locations.

