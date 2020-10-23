HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, local shelters across Hampton Roads are hosting virtual fundraisers to help “Break the Cycle” of domestic violence.
Here’s what we know so far:
Williamsburg and James City County
Avalon Center
Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 31
Volksmarch & Ride – Participants are invited to walk, ride, or run nine miles during the month of October.
Registration – $25
avaloncenter.org
Hampton and the Peninsula
Transitions Family Violence Services
Monday, Oct 26, through Friday, Oct. 30
“RWR” – Virtual run, walk, roll 5k to end violence.
Registration – $30
runsignup.com/runwalkroll
Portsmouth and Chesapeake
Her Shelter
Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 31
Love Shouldn’t Hurt 20 Mile Challenge – Pick the start time, route, how far you want to go and how you want to move.
Registration – $25
hershelter.com
10 On Your Side is committed to “Break the Cycle” of domestic violence. Every Wednesday in October 2020, we tell the stories of domestic violence survivors and victims.
More on DV Awareness
- Local domestic violence shelters host virtual fundraisers
- Paint 757 Purple
- Break the Cycle: Survivor transforms Newport News Police Department response to domestic violence
- ‘No Hit Zone’: A safe place during pandemic stress
- Break the Cycle: Domestic violence in military underreported, cases not handled consistently, data shows