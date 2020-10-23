Local domestic violence shelters host virtual fundraisers

Shadows of runners show the effort it took to accomplish the Blackberry Farm 5K Spring Gallop Saturday in Aurora, Ill., on Saturday, March 28, 2015. The race featured eight age divisions for males and females 10 and older. It was a CARA-certified race. Well over 100 people took part in this event. (AP Photo / Daily Herald, Paul Michna)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, local shelters across Hampton Roads are hosting virtual fundraisers to help “Break the Cycle” of domestic violence.

Here’s what we know so far:

Williamsburg and James City County

Avalon Center

Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 31

Volksmarch & Ride – Participants are invited to walk, ride, or run nine miles during the month of October.

Registration – $25

avaloncenter.org

Hampton and the Peninsula

Transitions Family Violence Services

Monday, Oct 26, through Friday, Oct. 30

“RWR” – Virtual run, walk, roll 5k to end violence.

Registration – $30

runsignup.com/runwalkroll

Portsmouth and Chesapeake

Her Shelter

Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 31

Love Shouldn’t Hurt 20 Mile Challenge – Pick the start time, route, how far you want to go and how you want to move.

Registration – $25

hershelter.com

10 On Your Side is committed to “Break the Cycle” of domestic violence. Every Wednesday in October 2020, we tell the stories of domestic violence survivors and victims.

